X

    NFL Rumors: Bears Leaning Toward Trading No. 1 Draft Pick After 'Multiple' Inquiries

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 24: General Manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are open for business, and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft is on the table.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bears brass is "leaning toward" trading the No. 1 pick in April's draft and have had discussions with multiple teams, though it does not appear a deal is close.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.