NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Chiefs Super Bowl Repeat in 2023

For the next 11-plus months, 31 NFL teams will be focused on how to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although some franchises are unlikely to contend for the Super Bowl next season, they'll still be aiming to upgrade their rosters and compete for a playoff bid. Meanwhile, the major contenders from the 2022 season will try to close the narrow gap between postseason success and failure.

Beyond free agency and the draft, they can also explore the trade market.

Although no move is guaranteed to knock the Chiefs off their championship-winning pedestal, several teams could considerably bolster their chances if they land a key addition.

All six choices are players who've been mentioned in rumors and are meaningful enough to truly impact a possible Super Bowl contender.