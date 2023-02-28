NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Chiefs Super Bowl Repeat in 2023

NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Chiefs Super Bowl Repeat in 2023February 28, 2023
For the next 11-plus months, 31 NFL teams will be focused on how to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although some franchises are unlikely to contend for the Super Bowl next season, they'll still be aiming to upgrade their rosters and compete for a playoff bid. Meanwhile, the major contenders from the 2022 season will try to close the narrow gap between postseason success and failure.
Beyond free agency and the draft, they can also explore the trade market.
Although no move is guaranteed to knock the Chiefs off their championship-winning pedestal, several teams could considerably bolster their chances if they land a key addition.
All six choices are players who've been mentioned in rumors and are meaningful enough to truly impact a possible Super Bowl contender.
Brandin Cooks to the Bills
Buffalo Bills receive: Brandin Cooks
Houston Texans receive: 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 130) and 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 205)
In January, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters that he wasn't "going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild." Seeing as the Texans finished 3-13-1 this past season, it's likely only a matter of time until the two sides part ways.
The Texans would be left with a dead cap charge of $34.2 million if they cut Cooks—$7.8 million more than if they just kept him—but they could save $10.2 million against the cap by trading him ahead of June 1. Although their talks fell through ahead of the trade deadline because of their asking price, the Texans will eventually have to acquiesce.
Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys dealt Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. The compensation for the 29-year-old Cooks should be similar.
The Buffalo Bills stand out as a potential landing spot for Cooks. Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro wide receiver, and Gabe Davis is a quality starter. But the Bills need a jolt to catch the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC's arms race. Cooks, a six-time 1,000-yard receiver, fits that billing.
Buffalo would need to restructure a few contracts to make space, as they're already $18.7 million over next year's cap. They also have to weigh whether to re-sign free agents such as linebacker Tremaine Edwards and safety Jordan Poyer.
Given the Bills' financial limitations, the likelihood of this trade is low. But if they can figure out a way to make the money work, they could complete their offense by acquiring Cooks.
DeAndre Hopkins to the Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars receive: DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals receive: 2023 third-round pick (No. 88) and 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 228)
Despite a less-than-ideal quarterback situation with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, DeAndre Hopkins still hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards in nine appearances. But with quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from a late-season ACL tear—and no certainty to be ready by Week 1—the Cardinals should be pivoting into a rebuild.
Hopkins, who turns 31 this summer, would be a luxury for the Cardinals. On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars showed this past season that they can throw a wrench in the AFC playoff picture.
While quarterback Trevor Lawrence plays on his rookie deal, the Jags should be aggressive in building around him. Hopkins has two years remaining on his contract, so he wouldn't be a long-term risk if a trade doesn't work as hoped. Jacksonville won't find many receivers as talented as Nuk being dangled on the market, though.
The complicating factor is the potential return of Calvin Ridley, whom the Jaguars acquired ahead of the trade deadline. If he gets reinstated from his season-long suspension for betting on NFL games, Hopkins would then be a luxury for the Jags.
For now, however, Hopkins should be soundly on Jacksonville's radar.
Daron Payne to the Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers receive: Daron Payne and 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 235)
Washington Commanders receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 54) and 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 200)
According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Washington Commanders are expected to franchise-tag defensive tackle Daron Payne. If they can't reach a long-term agreement with him, they need to avoid losing him for nothing.
The Los Angeles Chargers should be interested if the Commanders are open to trading Payne.
Last year, the Chargers ranked 28th in total rushing yards allowed, last in yards per carry allowed and 21st in pressure rate. Los Angeles sorely lacked an interior presence, but Payne racked up 64 tackles with 18 for loss and 11.5 sacks. He'd solidify a terrifying trio alongside edge-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
The Chargers are already $19.9 million over next year's cap, so they'd need to execute some cap gymnastics to bring in Payne. The elephant in the room is wide receiver Keenan Allen's future. While he's both a franchise icon and an effective player, he's often injured and could be released or traded to save at least $14.8 million.
Los Angeles would be hard-pressed to keep Allen, acquire Payne and re-sign internal free agents. If the Chargers somehow managed all three, they'd likely sacrificing a fair bit of future flexibility.
There is no question that Payne would be doubly expensive, given his need for a contract. Nevertheless, the Chargers have a route—uncomfortable as it may be—to consider signing him.
Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins
Miami Dolphins receive: Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams receive: 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 178), 2024 second-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick
One of the recent additions to the rumor mill, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is reportedly likely to be on the move this offseason for cap reasons.
Any trade will be expensive given Ramsey's $25.2 million cap hit next season. Los Angeles surely prefers to maximize its financial gain in 2023 and save $17 million rather than $5.6 million on a trade, but that may limit the immediate return. That's a positive for the Miami Dolphins, who aren't loaded with 2023 draft picks.
Although the Fins are moderately cash-strapped right now, they can restructure plenty of big-dollar contracts. They can also designate cornerback Byron Jones as a post-June 1 cut to save $13.6 million.
Jones' exit would create a void at cornerback, so Miami could replace a once-prized addition with another.
Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders receive: Aaron Rodgers and 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 171)
Green Bay Packers receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 7), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 109) and conditional 2024 third-round pick (becomes a second-round pick if Rodgers plays in 2024)
Will the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers strike another blockbuster deal this offseason?
Last spring, Green Bay sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas and reunited him with college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams thrived and the Packers selected standout rookie wideout Christian Watson, so the trade worked out for both sides in a vacuum.
But the move ultimately didn't ignite the Raiders, who recently cut Carr. And the Packers struggled offensively sans Adams.
Sending an expensive package for Rodgers—especially knowing that he's an annual retirement risk, provided he even decides to play in 2023—would be a massive risk. The Raiders would be betting on Adams' presence to revive Rodgers. What better place than Las Vegas for a big gamble, though?
Most importantly, the Raiders have nearly $50 million in cap space even before possible cuts and contract restructures. Las Vegas is one of the few teams with a straightforward path to acquiring Rodgers this offseason.
Lamar Jackson to the Jets
New York Jets receive: Lamar Jackson and 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 124)
Baltimore Ravens receive: Zach Wilson, 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 second-round pick (No. 43), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and 2025 second-round pick
This offseason, Plans A through H for the Baltimore Ravens are likely built around retaining Lamar Jackson. But a trade still lingers as a possibility.
The Ravens are expected to franchise-tag Jackson if they can't agree with him on a long-term deal, according to Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson wants "a fully guaranteed deal in line with the five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley, while the Ravens "are balking at guaranteeing the full amount."
Should extension discussions reach an impasse, Baltimore may instead pivot to eyeing a Watson or Russell Wilson-type trade. The short version is multiple first-rounders and at least two more Day 1 or 2 picks.
That enormous price should not scare away the New York Jets, who desperately need a franchise quarterback to bolster their offense and complement a high-quality defense.
Meanwhile, third-year quarterback Zach Wilson could get a fresh start with new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Wilson on a rookie contract for at least two more years, Baltimore would also have the financial flexibility to bolster its skill-position corps in a way that it has failed to do for Jackson.