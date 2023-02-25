NFL Rumors: Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Very Likely' to Be Traded in 'Coming Weeks'

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey's tenure with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be rapidly coming to a close as L.A. continues to clear cap space after mutually agreeing to part ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner earlier this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided the details.

The news doesn't come as a surprise: Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff hinted as the possibility when speaking with NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon on Feb. 16:

In addition, the release of Wagner, who just finished the first season of a five-year, $50 million contract, will become official at the start of the new league year in March.

Another sign that L.A. could be parting from Ramsey occurred on Jan. 13 when the cornerback hinted that his time with the Rams might be up.

The issue isn't production or performance.

Simply put, the Rams, who are coming off a bitterly disappointing 5-12 season, need to create cap space. Over the Cap had L.A. with minus-$14.9 million in space on Friday.

Ramsey was an invaluable piece of the team's Super Bowl-winning run in 2021. On a 5-12 team, a cornerback in the middle of a five-year, $100 million contract extension that runs through 2025 is an unaffordable luxury.

The 28-year-old Ramsey, who has played seven NFL seasons, amassed 88 tackles, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions last year. He played and started in all 17 games to cap his sixth Pro Bowl campaign.