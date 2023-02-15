Jaguars' Calvin Ridley to Apply for NFL Reinstatement After Suspension for Gambling

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley will apply for reinstatement Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Last March, the NFL suspended Ridley for a minimum of one year after he bet on games during the 2021 season.

While he served his suspension, the Jaguars acquired the 28-year-old from the Atlanta Falcons.

Wednesday was the first day Ridley could file to be reinstated, and he indicated on social media he wouldn't waste any time.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, Ridley placed three parlay bets in November 2021 while he was away from the Falcons. In one of the wagers, he bet on Atlanta to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley reportedly used his personal phone while logged in to a Hard Rock sportsbook account that didn't belong to him. The Hard Rock was initially alerted to the fact through geolocation data he wasn't in Florida, which led the Hard Rock to solicit the services of a third party who identified him as the bettor.

Even though sports gambling has been legalized in many states, NFL players are still prohibited from betting on NFL games.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success—and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league—than upholding the integrity of the game," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said regarding Ridley's suspension. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league."

After trading for Ridley, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters he and the team were "confident in the due diligence that we did."

Head coach Doug Pederson also allayed any fears about the wideout's yearlong layoff and said his move to Jacksonville was "a possible fresh start."

"Energy level will be high, a new team, coming back to Florida, all those," he said. "It's just a matter of once he is cleared by the league, getting him in here when we can and getting him caught up."

Through four seasons, Ridley has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. He could potentially be a big addition to a Jaguars passing game that made big strides in Trevor Lawrence's second year in the league.