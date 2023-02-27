Rangers' K'Andre Miller Ejected for Spitting on Kings' Drew Doughty

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller is known for the attitude he brings to the ice, but he took things too far Sunday.

Per ESPN's Kristen Shilton, Miller was rejected from New York's game against the Los Angeles Kings for spitting on veteran defenseman Drew Doughty during a dust-up late in the first period.

Spitting on another player is an automatic match penalty, and all match penalties are also automatically reviewed by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. There's a chance Miller faces further discipline from the league.

Shilton noted that former Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway received a three-game suspension three years ago for a spitting incident against then-Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

The Rangers had a 1-0 lead at the time of Miller's ejection and then quickly scored two more goals at the beginning of the second period to send Los Angeles starting goaltender Jonathan Quick to the bench.

Miller's ejection left New York thin at defenseman, as only six players at the position were dressed for Sunday's game. Per Shilton, Braden Schneider and Ryan Carpenter dressed and participated in warm-ups, but neither of them were expected to skate in the game for "roster management" reasons as the March 3 trade deadline approaches.

The Rangers are notably pursuing Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, who is also interested in landing in New York and was sent home from Chicago's road trip Saturday. Kane has a no-movement clause in his contract, leaving him in control of his own destiny.

New York will next take the ice Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.