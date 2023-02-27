X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves on Confrontation with Josh Green: I Didn't Like What Was Said

    Doric SamFebruary 27, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    During the Los Angeles Lakers' comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the usually mild-mannered Austin Reaves surprisingly got into a verbal confrontation with Josh Green.

    After the game, Reaves explained that he wasn't happy with something Green said, though he was coy on revealing what exactly set him off.

    "I feel like I always play with high intensity, try to play every game like it's my last," Reaves said. "Something was said, and I didn't really like it. It was a good basketball game."

    When pressed further on what was said, Reaves responded with a smile, "I don't remember."

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Austin Reaves on the incident with Josh Green: "Something was said and I didn't really like it." <a href="https://t.co/FinYNrIVAN">pic.twitter.com/FinYNrIVAN</a>

    Reaves scored nine points off the bench as the Lakers overcame a 27-point deficit for a 111-108 victory at American Airlines Center. It was Los Angeles' third straight win, which improved the team's record to 29-32.

    The Lakers will be back in action on Tuesday in another road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23).

    Lakers' Austin Reaves on Confrontation with Josh Green: I Didn't Like What Was Said
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon