Lakers' Austin Reaves on Confrontation with Josh Green: I Didn't Like What Was Said

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

During the Los Angeles Lakers' comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the usually mild-mannered Austin Reaves surprisingly got into a verbal confrontation with Josh Green.

After the game, Reaves explained that he wasn't happy with something Green said, though he was coy on revealing what exactly set him off.

"I feel like I always play with high intensity, try to play every game like it's my last," Reaves said. "Something was said, and I didn't really like it. It was a good basketball game."

When pressed further on what was said, Reaves responded with a smile, "I don't remember."

Reaves scored nine points off the bench as the Lakers overcame a 27-point deficit for a 111-108 victory at American Airlines Center. It was Los Angeles' third straight win, which improved the team's record to 29-32.

The Lakers will be back in action on Tuesday in another road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23).