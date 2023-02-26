Bulls' Billy Donovan Says He's 'Never' Had Conversation With Execs About Tanking

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are facing an uphill battle just to make the playoffs, but head coach Billy Donovan told reporters he has not discussed sitting players and tanking for better draft position with the front office:

"I've never had a situation from ownership, the front office that has said, 'Listen, we got an opportunity to potentially manipulate or get a higher draft pick. Let's sit these guys. Let's play the younger guys, give them an opportunity.' That's never taken place. I respect that and appreciate that. Because I do think that when you line up and play, there's an integrity—and even to the fans—that you're out there competing and trying to win."

Chicago is 27-33 and 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Even getting into that play-in tournament is no sure thing, and reaching the playoffs from there will be even more challenging. It is certainly not where a team with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević envisioned itself, although Lonzo Ball missing the entire season has not helped the cause.

The front office had an opportunity at the trade deadline to perhaps move LaVine or other veterans such as Alex Caruso and perhaps facilitate a rebuild and improve the team's chances at a better draft pick.

Instead, it largely stayed put and recently added Patrick Beverley after the point guard's contract was bought out following a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic. It further signified the Bulls are pushing toward a playoff spot this season even amid a disappointing showing.

Tanking for a better draft pick also isn't as straightforward of a concept for Chicago as it is for other teams. It traded its 2023 first-round pick to the Magic in the deal that landed it Vučević, although that selection is top-four protected.

On the one hand, continued losing would improve the chances of the pick landing in the top four and remaining with the Bulls. On the other hand, the tanking would be for nothing if the Bulls didn't have luck on their side during the draft lottery.

For now, Chicago is looking to make a late push and perhaps challenge a team in the early round of the playoffs with the offensive firepower of its Big Three. Donovan confirmed as much with his latest comments.