Drake Bets $400K on Jake Paul to Beat Tommy Fury in Boxing Fight by Knockout

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Drake is all in on Jake Paul remaining undefeated.

The Grammy winner laid down a $400,000 bet on Paul to defeat Tommy Fury via knockout on Sunday in their anticipated grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

Paul is undefeated in six professional fights, four of which have ended via knockout. He's coming off a unanimous decision win over former MMA star Anderson Silva in October and has gone the distance in two of his last three fights, making Drake's bet a little bit of a risk — hence the +360 odds.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is 8-0 in his professional boxing career but is also untested in the ring. He hasn't fought since defeating Daniel Bocianski in April 2022, though he did partake in an exhibition against Rolly Lambert in November.

Drake is no stranger to putting down massive wagers on sporting events. He threw down $1.1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game last month.