    Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner Leaves Twitter in Awe as Celtics Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Erin WalshFebruary 26, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 25, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Even on an off night, Jayson Tatum found a way to lift the Boston Celtics to a 110-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

    Tatum, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and one block, hit the game-winning three-pointer with less than two seconds left on the clock to help Boston improve to 44-17 on the season.

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY 😱<br><br>TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER<br><br>CELTICS WIN <a href="https://t.co/TKrrTYHQzI">pic.twitter.com/TKrrTYHQzI</a>

    Sixers big man Joel Embiid also hit a shot from beyond half court that would have tied the game, but it didn't count as the clock had already run out.

    The Celtics trailed by as much as 15 points in Saturday's game, but a brilliant second half led by Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White helped Boston charge back for an exhilarating victory.

    Horford finished with 15 points and made five of eight shots from beyond the arc. Brown, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, and White added 18 points off the bench.

    Tatum's game-winner, though, set NBA Twitter ablaze, and rightfully so:

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    That was a MF banger right there!!! Embiid put on a damn show tonight on both ends of the floor… but the depth of the Celtics was just too damn much. Tatum doing what Tatum do and that's coming up HUGE with that game winning trey ball. Carry the hell on…

    Gilbert McGregor @GMcGregor21

    what a finish in Philly. we all knew it was going to Tatum. didn't matter. superstar stuff

    Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

    Jayson Tatum is ULTRA clutch. But Joel Embiid with the best shot you'll ever see that didn't count.

    Mike Grinnell @MikeGrinnell_

    Tatum is him

    Connor Finnegan @ConnorFinnegan

    Tatum is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clutch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Clutch</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elite</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Him?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Him</a>

    Greg Finley @TheGfin

    Tatum is so good. It feels like he just won't miss when the ball leaves his hand come clutch time.

    Phil Friend @Phil_Friend

    Jayson Tatum, man. Even on an off night, he absolutely delivers.

    Mo Mooncey @TheHoopGenius

    Tatum struggled massively all night and ends up hitting the game winner? <br><br>Superstar DNA.

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Jayson Tatum remains a badass. Certified killer. <br><br>Celtics are on pace for 59 wins.

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    Jayson Tatum is so cold. Omg.

    Lucy Burdge @LucilleBurdge

    JAYSON TATUM ARE YOU KIDDING

    With a win on Saturday, the 76ers would have become the fourth team in the NBA this season to reach 40 wins. They'll try again on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

    Additionally, the Sixers have yet to beat the Celtics this season in three tries. The two rivals will meet again for the final time during the regular season on April 4 in Philadelphia.