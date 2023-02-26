Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner Leaves Twitter in Awe as Celtics Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Even on an off night, Jayson Tatum found a way to lift the Boston Celtics to a 110-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

Tatum, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and one block, hit the game-winning three-pointer with less than two seconds left on the clock to help Boston improve to 44-17 on the season.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid also hit a shot from beyond half court that would have tied the game, but it didn't count as the clock had already run out.

The Celtics trailed by as much as 15 points in Saturday's game, but a brilliant second half led by Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White helped Boston charge back for an exhilarating victory.

Horford finished with 15 points and made five of eight shots from beyond the arc. Brown, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, and White added 18 points off the bench.

Tatum's game-winner, though, set NBA Twitter ablaze, and rightfully so:

With a win on Saturday, the 76ers would have become the fourth team in the NBA this season to reach 40 wins. They'll try again on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Additionally, the Sixers have yet to beat the Celtics this season in three tries. The two rivals will meet again for the final time during the regular season on April 4 in Philadelphia.