The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 220

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Just another night in the light heavyweight division.

The UFC's 205-pound ranks have been nothing but tumultuous lately, with four fighters reigning as a champion since ex-king Jon Jones vacated the belt three years ago.

So if a Fight Night headliner was going to blow up just moments after the main card went live on ESPN, it's probably no shock that it occurred in the company's most chaotic weight class.

Sixth-ranked contender Nikita Krylov arrived to the Apex facility in Las Vegas but subsequently dropped out of his scheduled main event with No. 9 Ryan Spann thanks to a foodborne illness, according to ESPN's Megan Olivi.

Olivi said Krylov was in the building and taking fluids when it was determined he would be unable to go, and the fight was scrubbed. The change in plans elevated the middleweight co-main between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen to the top spot.

Their fight remained as a scheduled three-rounder despite the promotion.

"Nikita Krylov is a professional," ESPN analyst Michael Bisping said.

"For him to pull out the day of a fight, it must be very serious."

The B/R combat writing team was in place to take in all the late-stage adjustments and assembled a definitive list of the show's biggest winners and losers. Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.