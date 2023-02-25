X

    Braves-Red Sox Spring Training Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation with Bases Loaded

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 25, 2023

    DUNEDIN, FL - FEBRUARY 15: A general view of the pitch clock behind home plate during the On-Field Rules Demonstration at TD Ballpark on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves spring training game Saturday ended in a 6-6 tie after Atlanta shortstop Cal Conley was called for a pitch clock timer violation in the batter's box to end the contest.

    NESN @NESN

    Pitch clock is making an impact already - both on the field and by creating classic <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeMonaco_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeMonaco_</a> calls for us all to enjoy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSox?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSox</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringTraining?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringTraining</a> <a href="https://t.co/GQX9MZaOVF">pic.twitter.com/GQX9MZaOVF</a>

    Conley faced a full count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

    If a batter is not in the box and ready to hit with eight seconds left on the clock, then the umpire will call a strike.

    The umpire decreed that Conley was not ready to hit at the appropriate time, ending the game (spring training matchups do not go to extra frames).

    Conley raised a point of contention after the call:

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano

    Cal Conley, who was charged with a third strike to end this game: "The umpire said I was looking down. I was looking down at the catcher as he was standing up. Not really sure if the pitcher was ready to go, catcher definitely wasn't."

    Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was not pleased postgame.

    Braves-Red Sox Spring Training Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation with Bases Loaded
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Braves-Red Sox ended 6-6 after Atlanta's Cal Conley took a pitch clock violation on a full count and struck out to end the game.<br><br>Brian Snitker voiced his frustrations after the game.<br><br>H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DOBrienATL</a> <a href="https://t.co/LInqOOupV9">https://t.co/LInqOOupV9</a> <a href="https://t.co/qBqeVU2Wdx">pic.twitter.com/qBqeVU2Wdx</a>

    David O'Brien @DOBrienATL

    "This is going to be all over SportsCenter," <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> manager Brian Snitker said of the controversial ending. He added that he, coaches &amp; players, in their discussion about pitch clock &amp; 8-second rule, never discussed possibility of catcher being involved as he was in that play.

    This will clearly be an adjustment for Major League Baseball, which instituted the new pitch clock rules for the 2023 season.