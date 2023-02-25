Braves-Red Sox Spring Training Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation with Bases Loaded

Braves-Red Sox Spring Training Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation with Bases LoadedFebruary 25, 2023
The Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves spring training game Saturday ended in a 6-6 tie after Atlanta shortstop Cal Conley was called for a pitch clock timer violation in the batter's box to end the contest.
NESN @NESN
Pitch clock is making an impact already - both on the field and by creating classic <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeMonaco_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeMonaco_</a> calls for us all to enjoy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSox</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringTraining?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringTraining</a> <a href="https://t.co/GQX9MZaOVF">pic.twitter.com/GQX9MZaOVF</a>
Conley faced a full count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
If a batter is not in the box and ready to hit with eight seconds left on the clock, then the umpire will call a strike.
The umpire decreed that Conley was not ready to hit at the appropriate time, ending the game (spring training matchups do not go to extra frames).
Conley raised a point of contention after the call:
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was not pleased postgame.
The Athletic @TheAthletic
Braves-Red Sox ended 6-6 after Atlanta's Cal Conley took a pitch clock violation on a full count and struck out to end the game.<br><br>Brian Snitker voiced his frustrations after the game.<br><br>H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DOBrienATL</a> <a href="https://t.co/LInqOOupV9">https://t.co/LInqOOupV9</a> <a href="https://t.co/qBqeVU2Wdx">pic.twitter.com/qBqeVU2Wdx</a>
David O'Brien @DOBrienATL
"This is going to be all over SportsCenter," <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> manager Brian Snitker said of the controversial ending. He added that he, coaches & players, in their discussion about pitch clock & 8-second rule, never discussed possibility of catcher being involved as he was in that play.
This will clearly be an adjustment for Major League Baseball, which instituted the new pitch clock rules for the 2023 season.