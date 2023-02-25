Braves-Red Sox Spring Training Game Ends on Pitch Clock Violation with Bases Loaded

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves spring training game Saturday ended in a 6-6 tie after Atlanta shortstop Cal Conley was called for a pitch clock timer violation in the batter's box to end the contest.

Conley faced a full count with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

If a batter is not in the box and ready to hit with eight seconds left on the clock, then the umpire will call a strike.

The umpire decreed that Conley was not ready to hit at the appropriate time, ending the game (spring training matchups do not go to extra frames).

Conley raised a point of contention after the call:

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was not pleased postgame.

This will clearly be an adjustment for Major League Baseball, which instituted the new pitch clock rules for the 2023 season.