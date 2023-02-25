Former NFL LB Blake Martinez Has Made More Than $5M on Pokémon Cards Since Retirement

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Former NFL linebacker Blake Martinez's company, Blake's Breaks, has pulled in over $5 million in revenue from selling Pokémon cards in the past seven months.

The company brought in the money on the collectible reselling platform Whatnot, per Megan Sauer of CNBC Make It, who provided the exclusive news and reviewed documents confirming the transactions.

"I think there's more to my success than [my name]," Martinez told Sauer. "I used to be like the quarterback of the defense, I was calling plays. When I started this business, it felt like running a team again."

Martinez, who retired last fall, has found a way make millions in short order. He made news last fall after selling this rare card for $672,000 through Goldin Auctions:

The 29-year-old appeared in seven NFL seasons for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. He notably averaged 148.5 tackles from 2017-2020. Over the Cap lists him with $28,540,892 in career earnings.

Martinez's playing days may be over, but his post-playing career is off to a tremendous millionaire-making start.