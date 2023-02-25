Report: Colts Believe Shane Steichen's Offense Gives IND More QB Options in NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly believe new head coach Shane Steichen's offense will give them the flexibility to consider different styles of quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, people within the organization feel they can succeed "with any quarterback" they select because of the versatility of Steichen's offensive system.

The Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and regardless of whether they stay put or trade up, they are almost certain to select a signal-caller in the first round.

