Hawks Rumors: Saddiq Bey Seeking 'De'Andre Hunter-Type Contract' in Free Agency

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Detroit Pistons traded Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a four-team deal that also included the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month, and the forward's impending restricted free agency could have played a role in the move.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM) that Bey was seeking a lucrative extension for his next contract.

"I had heard he was asking for insane money this upcoming summer," Givony said. "That the feeling was he would need a De'Andre Hunter type contract in order to keep him. So if that's the case, to me he's closer to a midlevel guy than $20-plus million per year."

Hunter signed a four-year, $90 million extension with Atlanta before the start of the 2022-23 season. The extension kicks in beginning next season.

The 25-year-old, who was selected fourth overall in the 2019 NBA draft, had a solid first three seasons in Atlanta, averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 139 games while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Hunter has gone on to have a career year this season, averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 49 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Bey, who was selected 19th overall in the 2020 draft, is in his third NBA season. He's averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 206 games in that span while shooting 40.0 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

Considering the 23-year-old has averaged similar numbers to Hunter through his first three seasons, it's reasonable to believe he's worth a similar value. However, that all depends on how teams view him.

Bey is under contract through 2023-24 with his club option having been exercised for next season. If no extension is reached, he'll become a restricted free agent at the end of next season.