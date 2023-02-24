Daniel Jeremiah: Bijan Robinson Ranked Top-5 Player by NFL Teams Entering 2023 Draft

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bijan Robinson could be the next star running back in the NFL. And with the late-April draft approaching, multiple teams around the league are starting to view him as such.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reported that several organizations consider Robinson to be a top-five prospect in the entire class, regardless of position. He also went on to say that if the Texas back is selected in the top 10, the decision "wouldn't get laughs" from other organizations.

If Robinson is ultimately taken within the first 10 selections, he'd be the first running back to go that high since Saquon Barkley in 2018 when he was selected No. 2 by the New York Giants.

Robinson, 21, won the Doak Walker Award—given to the nation's best running back—in 2022 and was a unanimous All-American. In his junior season, he rushed for a career-high 1,580 yards to go with 18 touchdowns, also the best of his career.

He was also a threat through the air, catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two more scores.

Although he is a highly sought-after talent, when looking at the 2023 draft order, it's hard to envision many teams in the top 10 taking Robinson when they have much more pressing needs at other positions.

Several franchises in that range are in need of quarterbacks, offensive tackles and edge-rushers, premium positions that are typically valued more than running backs.

A potential landing spot for Robinson just inside the top 10 would be the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10. As a title contender, Philadelphia can afford to take a swing on a guy like Robinson to help bolster a dominant running attack.

Running back could also become a need for the Eagles if Miles Sanders signs elsewhere in free agency.

Regardless of where he lands, Robinson has been deemed to be head and shoulders above the rest of the running backs in this year's class. Jeremiah has him as the only one selected in the first round in his latest mock draft—to Tampa Bay at No. 19.