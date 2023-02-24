Panthers' Spencer Knight Out Indefinitely; Goalie in NHL, NHLPA's Assistance Program

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight has entered the player assistance program and will be away from the team indefinitely, the NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday.

Knight will continue to be paid while receiving treatment and will not be able to return to on-ice competition until cleared to do so by the program's administrators.

The player assistance program, founded in 1996, is available to all players and their families and helps those struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

