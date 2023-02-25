UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, PredictionsFebruary 25, 2023
Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will each make their case to be in the top five of the light heavyweight division with a win in the main event at UFC FIght Night 220 in Las Vegas.
Both Krylov and Spann have established themselves as top-10 talents in the weight class. But the winner of the final fight of the night will have a good chance to find themselves in the top five of the division.
Krylov is coming off two wins that have propelled him to a new tier. Wins over Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir have added some needed name recognition to his resume. Meanwhile, Spann has established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the division and most recently knocked out Dominick Reyes in the first round.
A fascinating middleweight bout gets the co-main event slot. Prospects Brendan Allen and André Muniz will meet in a bout that will produce an exciting up-and-comer.
Here's a look at the complete card and a closer examination of the biggest fights on the card.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Nikita Krylov -170 vs. Ryan Spann +145
- Brendan Allen +190 vs. André Muniz -225
- Don'Tale Mayes +105 vs. Augusto Sakai -125
- Montana De La Rosa +550 vs. Tatiana Suarez -750
- Yohan Lainesse +180 vs. Mike Malott -210
- Erick Gonzalez +185 vs. Trevor Peek -215
- Gabriella Fernandes -125 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +105
- Jordan Leavitt -120 vs. Victor Martinez +100
- Charles Johnson -165 vs. Ode' Osbourne +140
- Carl Deaton +440 vs. Joe Solecki -580
- Nurullo Aliev -190 vs. Rafael Alves +160
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Krylov vs. Spann
Regardless of whether Krylov or Spann is able to break into the top tier of the light heavyweight division, this one is going to produce fireworks as long as it lasts.
Only four of Krylov's 38 career fights have ever gone to the scorecards. He won via decision last time out, but it isn't as though he's a points fighter. He'll look for the finish wherever it may present itself.
Spann is not one to try to bank rounds, either. He's a finish-or-get-finished type of fighter who hasn't seen a third round in his last five fights. He doesn't bring the best defense to a fight, but he embraces the chaos and trusts his offense to be better than his opponent's.
The result is a fight that shouldn't go the distance. These two are going to exchange heavy leather until the other blinks and goes for a takedown. Once there, both have their fair share of submission victories.
The best bet on this fight is that it won't last the distance.
The edge goes to Krylov because he has proved to be tough enough to survive the early onslaught. Expect him to weather the early storm before coming back and scoring a TKO victory.
Prediction: Krylov via second-round TKO
Muniz vs. Allen
Calling André Muniz an up-and-comer feels like a bit of a stretch given that he's 33 years old, but he's rising up the ranks quickly. He put the UFC world on notice with a submission win over Jacare Souza and has followed it up with wins over Eryk Anders and Uriah Hall.
He's now 5-0 in the UFC and getting the opportunity to showcase his stuff in a co-main event slot.
Brendan Allen has made a name for himself and is a bit more appropriately aged to be called a prospect at 27. He is on a three-fight win streak, but those wins have come against Sam Alvey, Jacob Malkoun and Krzysztof Jotko.
In other words, it's fair to question how much those wins mean.
That could be said of both fighters. They haven't been fighting elite fighters in their prime. This fight should be a good stage for the winner to gain some legitimacy.
Both are gifted submission grapplers. Muniz has a nasty armbar and is able to get into position for it aggressively. The fact that Allen is likely to be a willing grappler could be his undoing.
Prediction: Muniz via third-round submission
De La Rosa vs. Suarez
If fans forgot about Tatiana Suarez, they'd be forgiven. The undefeated flyweight hasn't fought since 2019. She seemed to be headed for a title shot back then, but a knee injury and multiple setbacks have kept her out of the cage since then.
Now the 32-year-old will attempt to pick things up right where she left off. She'll take on Montana De La Rosa on the main card.
Suarez is a relentless wrestler when she's healthy. She averages nearly 6.5 takedowns per 15 minutes, per UFC Stats. Her physicality and insistence on pushing her pace have been difficult for opponents to handle.
De La Rosa isn't likely to keep Suarez from taking her down, but her submission skills could make things interesting once she does. The Montana native has eight of her 12 career wins by submission.
Is that enough to catch a rusty Suarez off guard? Probably not.
Expect Suarez to remind the division that she's a threat to anyone and jump back into the spotlight with a solid win.
Prediction: Suarez via decision
