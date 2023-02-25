UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will each make their case to be in the top five of the light heavyweight division with a win in the main event at UFC FIght Night 220 in Las Vegas.

Both Krylov and Spann have established themselves as top-10 talents in the weight class. But the winner of the final fight of the night will have a good chance to find themselves in the top five of the division.

Krylov is coming off two wins that have propelled him to a new tier. Wins over Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir have added some needed name recognition to his resume. Meanwhile, Spann has established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the division and most recently knocked out Dominick Reyes in the first round.

A fascinating middleweight bout gets the co-main event slot. Prospects Brendan Allen and André Muniz will meet in a bout that will produce an exciting up-and-comer.

Here's a look at the complete card and a closer examination of the biggest fights on the card.