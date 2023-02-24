Commanders' Sam Howell 'Super Grateful' to be Named QB1 After Eric Bieniemy OC Hire

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Sam Howell is "super excited" and "super grateful" to be penciled in as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback to open the 2023 NFL season.

"But the work starts now," Howell told reporters Thursday. "I got to take advantage of the opportunity I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every time single game that we play."

The 2022 fifth-round pick added he's enthusiastic about the opportunity to play under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I am super impressed with just the man he is," he said. "Obviously, he comes from a team that's had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I am just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him."

Howell appeared in just one game as a rookie. He went 11-of-19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Washington's 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys to close out the year.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he's operating this offseason with Howell as his starter. That doesn't preclude the team from going in a different direction between now and Week 1, though.

Based on the current roster, Howell is the most sensible choice. Taylor Heinicke is due to be a free agent, and the Carson Wentz experience was a bust. Like Heinicke, Wentz could soon find himself hitting the open market.

Washington might as well see what it has with Howell, and hiring an offensive coordinator with Bieniemy's track record could be a boon to his development.