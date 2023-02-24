NBA Insider Notebook: Suns Eyeing Former MVP on Buyout Market

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

After swinging the deal of the season in acquiring Kevin Durant at the 2023 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment.

However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of the rotation, as he hasn't played in a game since Dec. 31. A buyout still feels unlikely, but sources close to the situation don't believe the door is completely shut on the possibility.

The 2010-11 MVP is earning $14.5 million this season and has a team option of $15.6 million for 2023-24 that the Knicks will not pick up, sources say.

Steph Talks 'Frustrating' Injury Process, How to Improve All-Star

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Feb. 4 due to partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane on top of a contusion to his left leg, told B/R he's feeling good and a return will come "soon."

The Warriors (29-30) are in 10th place in the Western Conference with 23 games remaining, having lost on the road to the revamped Los Angeles Lakers 124-111 on Thursday night.

"I can't give a target date because this isn't an injury I've dealt with before. So, I just have to be careful and patient," he told B/R. "It's a frustrating process because unlike the other injuries I've been through, this is one where games are running out and we need to climb up the standings fast to make these playoffs. That's the hard part, but I'm going to do what's right and try to help my team make this push when I return."

Curry is expected to be reevaluated on Wednesday.

The 14-year veteran was named an All-Star for the ninth time in his career. He did not travel to All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, but he did watch the All-Star Game and observed how it lacked effort among its participants.

When asked about how Sunday's marquee game could be improved, Curry suggested an approach not many—if any—are even aware of.

"I think first off, it's on us. Players just have to play harder. But secondly, I think the league can ease up on all the obligations players have during All-Star Weekend. People don't understand the day-to-day responsibilities an All-Star has from [NBA-mandated] appearances, the photo shoots, the media responsibilities, etc.

"Even the player introductions and the draft on Sunday, it was too long. Players get fatigued. It's a lot going on. But it starts with us giving a damn, and also there are things I think the league can do to lighten the load for players."

Lonzo Ball Update

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball plans to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his problematic left knee to help minimize the pain he's still experiencing from a pair of operations he had in 2022, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

Ball, 25, underwent the PRP injection on the same knee in 2018.

This week the Bulls ruled Ball out for the remainder of the season. He will miss the entire 2022-23 campaign due to constant discomfort.

Mavs Getting Internal Reinforcements

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks expect forward Maxi Kleber to make his return from a hamstring tear at some point during their current six-game homestand.

Kleber, 31, has been sidelined for over two months.

Will Barton, Serge Ibaka's Buyout Market

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Free-agent veterans Will Barton and Serge Ibaka are both said to be in great shape and are waiting for the right opportunities to present themselves.

Both of them are zeroed in on rejoining an NBA team this season.

Barton, 32, was recently bought out by the Washington Wizards. Ibaka, 33, was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers this month and was subsequently waived.

New-Look Lakers Bonding

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

With six new players added in the past month, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't had much time to form a bond off the court.

LeBron James and head coach Darvin Ham have been in discussions on a team-bonding activity, and they're in the process of planning an outing on the team's upcoming road trip, Ham told Bleacher Report.

The details of what the team will do is still to be determined, but the tentative date is Monday in Memphis.