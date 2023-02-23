MLB Reportedly Will Encourage 'Sticky Stuff' Enforcement During 2023 Season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Pitchers better be ready for more random checks from umpires this season.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, during the annual spring meetings Major League Baseball "informed club officials it will encourage umpires to refocus on the use of sticky stuff this season."

