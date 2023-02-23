X

    MLB Reportedly Will Encourage 'Sticky Stuff' Enforcement During 2023 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 23, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros jokingly inspects like an umpire former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens after the first pitch before the game against the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Pitchers better be ready for more random checks from umpires this season.

    According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, during the annual spring meetings Major League Baseball "informed club officials it will encourage umpires to refocus on the use of sticky stuff this season."

