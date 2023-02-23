76ers' Mac McClung 'Saved the Dunk Contest,' Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Says

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest went from being the premiere event of All-Star Saturday to a relative eye sore over the past few years. It lacked not only star power and name recognition, but also the type of performances that left people in awe.

That all changed when Mac McClung, a relatively unknown G League player, put the event back on the map with one of the most memorable performances of recent years last weekend in Salt Lake City.

It was the type of show that left stars around the league captivated as he dominated his way to the Dr. J Trophy.

"He saved the dunk contest," Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said Thursday.

McClung, 24, has bounced around the G League for the last several years but was finally put on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 14, mere days before the dunk contest.

He beat out Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks.

He was the first G League player to compete in the event, and his performance has put the league on the map as the Delaware Bluecoats—the 76ers' affiliate—have seen ticket sales explode up to five times their daily average since McClung's win.