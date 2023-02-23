X

    76ers' Mac McClung 'Saved the Dunk Contest,' Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Says

    Francisco RosaFebruary 23, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 18: Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers and former professional basketball player Julius Erving pose with the trophy after McClung's victory in the 2023 NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The NBA Slam Dunk Contest went from being the premiere event of All-Star Saturday to a relative eye sore over the past few years. It lacked not only star power and name recognition, but also the type of performances that left people in awe.

    That all changed when Mac McClung, a relatively unknown G League player, put the event back on the map with one of the most memorable performances of recent years last weekend in Salt Lake City.

    It was the type of show that left stars around the league captivated as he dominated his way to the Dr. J Trophy.

    "He saved the dunk contest," Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said Thursday.

    NBA @NBA

    🎬 NOW PLAYING 🎬<br><br>The Mac McClung 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> Contest mixtape.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/I0j5FSaSfc">pic.twitter.com/I0j5FSaSfc</a>

    McClung, 24, has bounced around the G League for the last several years but was finally put on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 14, mere days before the dunk contest.

    76ers' Mac McClung 'Saved the Dunk Contest,' Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    He beat out Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks.

    He was the first G League player to compete in the event, and his performance has put the league on the map as the Delaware Bluecoats—the 76ers' affiliate—have seen ticket sales explode up to five times their daily average since McClung's win.