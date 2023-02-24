10 Storylines That Will Define the Rest of the NBA Season

8 of 10

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

If the tippy top of the Western Conference holds firm, the Clippers, Grizzlies, Kings and Denver Nuggets will all snare home-court advantage playoff spots. That would make for among the most diverse mix of top-four-seed finishers in recent memory. (Phoenix Suns fans will, rightfully, bet against this quartet enduring the stretch run.)

All of these teams are at different stages of their postseason windows. And yet, none of them are entering a footnote phase of their playoff window. The ending to the season, for all of them, will act as as a referendum that evokes an inflection point.

Doubters will take insufferable victory laps should the Nuggets not get it done in the playoffs—particularly if Nikola Jokić, as expected, wins his third MVP award. Sure, the last time Denver was healthy for the playoffs (2020), it won two series. And yes, the Nuggets are eighth in points allowed per possession since Dec. 1. But they were ousted in five games by the Lakers during the 2020 Western Conference Finals, and the defense, for all its undeniable strengths, is benefiting more than most from colder opponent shooting at the charity stripe and beyond the three-point line.

Does Denver keep on keeping on if it doesn't get back to the conference finals? Does it look to shake up the core (non-Jokić division)? Will it figure out how—and be willing—to take a massively scaled swing on the trade market?

Right now, the Kings are in their honeymoon phase. And deservedly so. But there will eventually be a discussion about how they transition from solid playoff team to, at the very least, a more menacing fringe contender.

That conversation will begin in earnest after the season, with Harrison Barnes hitting free agency and Domantas Sabonis one year out from doing the same. The manner in which the Kings' (presumed) entry into the playoff pool ends will be telltale, a measuring stick for how far they must still go and the feasibility behind doing so before next year. The search for what's missing gets infinitely harder and more complicated if they bag a top-four seed and don't put up the fight expected from one.

This is the fourth year of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era for the Clippers. They have added and augmented at every turn, through both their peaks and valleys. Will that mindset sustain into the summer if they don't return to the conference finals? Does a second-round—or even first-round—exit force them to reconsider their window and star pairing? Or are they more likely to seek out a nuclear addition, even if it costs their 2028 and 2030 first-round picks?

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are trying to justify building at their own cadence. Many have implored them to make a bigger move that addresses spotty half-court creation and three-point volume and accuracy. They have resisted. Acquiring Luke Kennard was their big midseason move.

Perhaps that's enough. The Grizzlies will be vindicated if they win two playoff series. Anything less, though, will open them up to more "Should they chase a blockbuster trade?" scrutiny. That debate won't be unfair. Memphis has reached a level of notoriety that mandates brutal, uncompromising expectations. This season is a relative failure if the Grizzlies don't play like a certified title contender when the stakes rise to 11.