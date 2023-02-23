1 Word to Describe Every NBA Team Right Now

9 of 30

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Where are all the wings? In Brooklyn, New Orleans and Los Angeles, but not in Detroit.

Trading Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman when you already have Jalen Duren is...curious. That's different from bone-headed. It's certainly not evidence of franchise malpractice.

There is something objectively hysterical about having Duren, Wiseman, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III (out since Jan. 2), Nerlens Noel, Dewayne Dedmon (waived) and Deandre Jordan (waived) all on your payroll, but the hilarity can be temporary. Jordan's dead money comes off the books after this season, and Noel has a team option for 2023-24. Dedmon's $2.7 million dead cap hit will remain on the books each year through 2024-25, but it isn't especially massive.

This Pistons dice roll, however, was not without opportunity cost. They just decided to be out on the cheaper, more versatile, more in-demand Bey. More critically, this move infers a direction without clear vision. Laz Jackson laid it out perfectly on a recent episode of the Detroit Bad Boys Podcast (20:37 mark):

"The other thing with Wiseman, [general manager] Troy Weaver, in the press conference, is like, 'We want to play Detroit basketball. We want to start with defense. We need to play better defense to restore what the Pistons can be.' OK. That makes sense. I agree with that. And he's like, 'We want to play two bigs because Philly plays big. Milwaukee has two bigs. Cleveland has two bigs. Both [Cleveland and Milwaukee] are in your division. We need two bigs.' OK, sure. I understand that. One of those bigs should be good at defense. That seems to be the purpose of playing two bigs, is that you get some sort of defensive boost from doing that. And yet, you're going to trade for what is, statistically, one of the worst defensive big men in the NBA.

"Wiseman, also…we talked about the advantage of the Stewart-Duren lineup being that both guys are good rebounders for their position. Wiseman, classically, is not a great rebounder for his position. He does not have great hands. You can see him flub passes in traffic. He does a little bit of the same thing as Duren, where he won't necessarily put his body on people and won't seek out contact. He just wants to out-athletic everyone for the ball, but that doesn't always work at the NBA level."

Detroit is betting on the untapped upside of a 21-year-old with the physical tools to be more, when healthy, than a "DNP - WTF IS HE?" It is a gamble that armchair general managers call for actual general managers to make all the time. But risks have to make sense. And as of now, even with dual-big desires in mind, this one and what it says about Detroit's overarching roster vision doesn't fit that bill.