NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Bryce Young Favorite to Go No. 1; Anthony Richardson in Top 5

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the DraftKings Sportsbook betting favorite with -155 odds ($155 wager to win $100) to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+340), Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis (+700), Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (+750), Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (+1500) and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (+1500) round out the top five and ties on the ledger.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards (8.8 yards per attempt), 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions during his time at Alabama. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has him No. 2 overall behind Carter.

The Chicago Bears hold this year's top selection, but there will be suitors for that pick, especially given that the team already has a promising and exciting young quarterback in Justin Fields, who just completed his second season.

Of note, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers should all be in the market for a quarterback right now, and they all hold top-10 picks.

Any of them could make a move up to No. 1 to get the quarterback of their choice, and Young appears to be the leader of the pack, albeit with two months remaining before the draft.

Young, Stroud, Levis and Richardson appear to be Round 1 locks for this year's NFL draft, which begins Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City. There's a long way to go until that date, however.

As for what's next, the NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin on Tuesday in Indianapolis, which could very well be the home for the No. 1 pick in this year's draft should the Colts move up from No. 4.

