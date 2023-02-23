Scoot Henderson Has 'Better Shot Right Now' Than Russell Westbrook, NBA Exec Says

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, behind Victor Wembanyama.

And while Henderson is often compared to veteran Russell Westbrook, one NBA executive recently told HoopsHype that the G League Ignite guard has a "better shot right now" than the Los Angeles Clippers point guard:

"One of the coaches last year on the G League Ignite said Scoot was the best player they had. That was a year ago. I knew he was a guy you had to watch. I've never heard anything negative about him. He's got a chance to be really good. He's got a better shot right now than Russell Westbrook, who he gets compared to."

Henderson has improved his shooting this season with the Ignite. In 11 regular season games, he's averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 28.0 percent from deep.

It's not hard to believe that an NBA executive is saying Henderson has a better shot than Westbrook.

The two-time scoring champion had a disastrous tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Utah Jazz and bought out before signing with the Clippers.

In 130 games over the last two seasons with the Purple and Gold, Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc.

While the Clippers will be hoping Westbrook can bounce back alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it's hard to imagine his shot will drastically improve.

As for Henderson, he's just 19 years old and has a long career ahead of him. He'll certainly be able to make strides in improving his shot, especially after he gets drafted and can work with an NBA staff.

And, for what it's worth, NBA talent evaluators also compare Henderson to Derrick Rose, John Wall and Donovan Mitchell, per HoopsHype.