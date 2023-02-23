NFL Insiders: Bryce Young to Colts, Anthony Richardson to Raiders in NFL Mock Draft

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson are two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, and the latest mock draft from The Athletic projects two teams to use top-five picks to select the college standouts.

The Athletic's NFL reporters predict the Indianapolis Colts will move up in a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick to draft Young. The outlet also projects the Las Vegas Raiders to trade up with the Seattle Seahawks to select Richardson with the fifth overall pick.

Many view Young as the best signal-caller in the draft. The Colts haven't had a capable quarterback since Andrew Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise make a move for the top pick to land Young.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, had a solid 2022 campaign despite missing time with a shoulder ailment. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 185 yards and four scores.

As for Richardson, he's arguably the third-best quarterback in the class behind Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, whom The Athletic has going No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

The Raiders opted to move on from veteran Derek Carr this offseason, leaving the franchise with only Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers at quarterback. Going after Richardson could be a smart move.

However, he has some improvements to make before becoming a full-time NFL quarterback. While The Athletic notes he has great size at 6'4", 232 pounds, and a "cannon for an arm," the outlet also says he needs to "improve his accuracy, processing ability and overall fundamentals."

Richardson had a decent season with the Gators in 2022, completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores.