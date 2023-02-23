Clippers HC Tyronn Lue on Russell Westbrook: 'We Want Russ to Be Russ'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping newly signed point guard Russell Westbrook will help boost their chances of winning a championship this year, but head coach Tyronn Lue isn't putting too much pressure on the veteran.

"We want Russ to be Russ," Lue told reporters on Wednesday. "If he's doing too much or not enough, we'll let him know. We want him to be the MVP, the Hall of Famer that he is. He's excited. He just wants to win."

Westbrook decided to sign with the Clippers after completing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal prior to the trade deadline earlier this month. He had reportedly discussed deals with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat prior to choosing the Clippers.

The 34-year-old had found success in a sixth-man role for the Lakers this season, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. He joins a veteran-laden Clippers team led by the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who personally vouched for Westbrook to the Clippers front office as the two of them were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ," George said of Westbrook on Feb. 10. "And I think the floor will be open for him, spacing will be there for him. I'm a big believer in and fan of what Russ' work is. I've seen what he can do, night in, night out, and I think he's still got a lot of game there."

The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record. Los Angeles won back-to-back games entering the All-Star break and will look for its third straight victory when it returns to action on Friday against the Sacramento Kings (32-25).