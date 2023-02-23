Mallory Swanson, USA Thrill Twitter in Win vs. Brazil to Win 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Alex Morgan scored right before halftime, and Mallory Swanson added an insurance goal off a Rose Lavelle feed in the 63rd minute to lead the United States women's national soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Brazil to secure its sixth-ever SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday.

Ludmila got one back for Brazil in the 90th minute, but Team USA was able to complete round-robin play with a perfect 3-0 record to secure its fourth straight crown.

Morgan's goal curled around multiple Brazil defenders and into the net for the 1-0 edge:

It was a great effort from Morgan, who scored another goal that was wiped out after being called offside.

But Morgan's brilliance gave the United States the momentum going into halftime.

Then Swanson continued the tournament-wide dominance that netted her a well-deserved tournament MVP award:

She took a Lavelle pass and deposited into the back of the net for her fourth goal in three matches. All told, she was responsible for 80 percent of the team's goalscoring in the tournament after the United States previously defeated Canada 2-0 and Japan 1-0.

She's also been on an incredible hot streak for the United States.

The tournament title was all but clinched from that point forward, and Morgan and Swanson got their well-deserved credit on Twitter.

The World Cup awaits the United States, which is looking to become the first team to win the tournament three straight times. The squad's first match will take place on July 21 against Vietnam.