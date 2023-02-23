X

    Mallory Swanson, USA Thrill Twitter in Win vs. Brazil to Win 2023 SheBelieves Cup

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 23, 2023

    FRISCO, TX - FEBRUARY 22: Alex Morgan #13 of United States celebrates with teammate Mallory Swanson #9 after scoring the team's first goal during a 2023 SheBelieves Cup match between United States and Brazil at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    Alex Morgan scored right before halftime, and Mallory Swanson added an insurance goal off a Rose Lavelle feed in the 63rd minute to lead the United States women's national soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Brazil to secure its sixth-ever SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    The USWNT win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight time 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/JRSa8ygAHu">pic.twitter.com/JRSa8ygAHu</a>

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    WE LOVE A TROPHY LIFT <a href="https://t.co/xAT2qtNrDK">pic.twitter.com/xAT2qtNrDK</a>

    Ludmila got one back for Brazil in the 90th minute, but Team USA was able to complete round-robin play with a perfect 3-0 record to secure its fourth straight crown.

    Morgan's goal curled around multiple Brazil defenders and into the net for the 1-0 edge:

    NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer

    QUE GOLAZO ALEX MORGAN!<br><br>Alex Morgan placed her shot PERFECTLY! 🤩<br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCUniverso?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCUniverso</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> for Spanish Coverage<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SheBelievesCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SheBelievesCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/oLOnipPm31">pic.twitter.com/oLOnipPm31</a>

    It was a great effort from Morgan, who scored another goal that was wiped out after being called offside.

    NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer

    Alex Morgan put the ball in the back of the net but she was called offside. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCUniverso?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCUniverso</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> for Spanish Coverage<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SheBelievesCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SheBelievesCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/bW2hjM4mIk">pic.twitter.com/bW2hjM4mIk</a>

    But Morgan's brilliance gave the United States the momentum going into halftime.

    Then Swanson continued the tournament-wide dominance that netted her a well-deserved tournament MVP award:

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    No doubt about it. <a href="https://twitter.com/MalPugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalPugh</a> is YOUR 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/Visa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Visa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SheBelievesCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SheBelievesCup</a> MVP! <a href="https://t.co/9stKeSpIWM">pic.twitter.com/9stKeSpIWM</a>

    Mallory Swanson, USA Thrill Twitter in Win vs. Brazil to Win 2023 SheBelieves Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    She took a Lavelle pass and deposited into the back of the net for her fourth goal in three matches. All told, she was responsible for 80 percent of the team's goalscoring in the tournament after the United States previously defeated Canada 2-0 and Japan 1-0.

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    ABSOLUTELY SWANSATIONAL!!!! <a href="https://t.co/4BIHZb1F4F">pic.twitter.com/4BIHZb1F4F</a>

    She's also been on an incredible hot streak for the United States.

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    Mallory Swanson has scored in six straight games for the USWNT dating back to November 2022. She has eight goals in that time span.

    The tournament title was all but clinched from that point forward, and Morgan and Swanson got their well-deserved credit on Twitter.

    espnW @espnW

    Alex Morgan has passed Joy Fawcett for the most goals scored as a mother in <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> history with 14 💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SheBelievesCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SheBelievesCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/gpuMo4UGkX">pic.twitter.com/gpuMo4UGkX</a>

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    Alex Morgan's positional adjustments the last six months have been really cool to see and she's still can strike a damn ball too <a href="https://t.co/NGmM5beuls">https://t.co/NGmM5beuls</a>

    Erin ⛄️ @ErinDobby

    Alex Morgan after her first goal was discounted so she scored another one <a href="https://t.co/gVO4MUFpUg">pic.twitter.com/gVO4MUFpUg</a>

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    Alex Morgan really holding it down for the millennials, I appreciate her.

    justin block @JBlock49

    alex morgan's career stats: <a href="https://t.co/uONW3H3XEv">pic.twitter.com/uONW3H3XEv</a>

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    3 - Mallory Swanson is the first player to score in all three matches in a single SheBelieves Cup tournament. Sweep. <a href="https://t.co/GRWBOIEu9W">pic.twitter.com/GRWBOIEu9W</a>

    Jason Romano @JasonRomano

    Mallory Swanson is incredible!!

    Marquis Berry @Marquisberry20

    Mallory Swanson may end up being the USWNT top scorer one day

    Justin Karp @jskarp

    Mallory Swanson should be our next Treasury Secretary because she is money in the bank 💵💵💵

    mollie cahillane @MollieCahillane

    MALLORY. FREAKING. SWANSON.

    The World Cup awaits the United States, which is looking to become the first team to win the tournament three straight times. The squad's first match will take place on July 21 against Vietnam.