Anthony Davis on Lakers' Final 23 Games: 'Each Game Is a Must-Win for Us'

As the NBA All-Star break nears its end, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is aware of the urgency his team is facing during the stretch run of the season.

"Each game is a must-win for us," Davis told reporters Wednesday.

The Lakers have 23 games remaining and are 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record.

