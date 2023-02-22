X

    Anthony Davis on Lakers' Final 23 Games: 'Each Game Is a Must-Win for Us'

    Doric SamFebruary 22, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 13: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during player introductions before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 13, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    As the NBA All-Star break nears its end, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is aware of the urgency his team is facing during the stretch run of the season.

    "Each game is a must-win for us," Davis told reporters Wednesday.

    The Lakers have 23 games remaining and are 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record.

