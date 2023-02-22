Mac McClung's Slam Dunk Contest Win Leads to Ticket Surge for 76ers' G League Team

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Mac McClung's Slam Dunk Contest victory even has the G League buzzing.

The Delaware Blue Coats—the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers—have been posting ticket sales five times more than the norm since McClung's triumph, the team's spokesman, Alex Yoh, told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise—McClung's performance was breathtaking.

Everybody around the NBA was impressed. Everybody.

"The crowd was really amazing tonight," McClung told CNN's Andy Scholes. "It was a blessing. It's really cool, man. I mean I'll be able to tell my kids and brag about it one day. But yeah, the goal is to play in the NBA. I'm gonna keep working every day. I'm very hungry and I'm resilient, so I'm gonna keep working."

And it would appear more and more fans want to see him chase his dream in the G League.