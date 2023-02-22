X

    Mac McClung's Slam Dunk Contest Win Leads to Ticket Surge for 76ers' G League Team

    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Mac McClung's Slam Dunk Contest victory even has the G League buzzing.

    The Delaware Blue Coats—the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers—have been posting ticket sales five times more than the norm since McClung's triumph, the team's spokesman, Alex Yoh, told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    In the past five days, Mac McClung has:<br><br>▪️ Gone from the G-League to the 76ers<br>▪️ Been signed by PUMA<br>▪️ Won the Slam Dunk Contest <a href="https://t.co/JLHuBNLh00">pic.twitter.com/JLHuBNLh00</a>

    It shouldn't come as a huge surprise—McClung's performance was breathtaking.

    Everybody around the NBA was impressed. Everybody.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    "He saved the dunk contest." - <a href="https://twitter.com/SHAQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SHAQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/caoAOChL5j">pic.twitter.com/caoAOChL5j</a>

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/macmclung?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#macmclung</a>

    "The crowd was really amazing tonight," McClung told CNN's Andy Scholes. "It was a blessing. It's really cool, man. I mean I'll be able to tell my kids and brag about it one day. But yeah, the goal is to play in the NBA. I'm gonna keep working every day. I'm very hungry and I'm resilient, so I'm gonna keep working."

    And it would appear more and more fans want to see him chase his dream in the G League.

