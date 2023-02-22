Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota to Feature in 'Quarterback' Docuseries

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The NFL announced Wednesday it partnered with Netflix for a docuseries that followed the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota.

Quarterback profiles the lives of Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota on and off the field across the 2022 season. As part of the venture, all three were mic'd up for every game.

Ross Ketover, a senior executive for NFL Films, provided a statement on the project:

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together. NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton [Manning] and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL."

Plenty of Chiefs fans will love reliving the team's run to a Super Bowl LVII victory. Mahomes also collected his second MVP award after throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season.

For Cousins and the Vikings, losing in the NFC Wild Card Round was a disappointment. He was at least instrumental in Minnesota's pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history when it overturned a 33-point deficit against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota sticks out like a sore thumb because he's neither a Super Bowl champion nor a multi-time Pro Bowler. His story could nonetheless present an engaging on-screen dynamic because in 2022 he was a veteran trying to prove himself a worthy starter while fending off rookie Desmond Ridder.

Mahomes and Cousins are the headliners, but Mariota might offer the best picture into the reality of life as an NFL player.