USC's Caleb Williams Interested in Playing for Dolphins, 49ers, Raiders, More in NFL

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams isn't eligible for the NFL draft until 2024, but he's widely considered the best signal-caller in next year's class, and it appears he's already eyeing a number of NFL clubs.

In an interview with People's Lanae Brody, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner said the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams he'd be interested in suiting up for.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams said. "I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my No. 1 spot."

He added of other destinations at the top of his list: "San Fran, Raiders or Falcons. I'd play anywhere."

Some of the teams Williams wants to play for, including the Dolphins and 49ers, probably won't get the chance to select the standout because their first-round selections will likely come in the middle of the round or later.

Additionally, neither the Fins nor Niners are desperate for a quarterback.

Miami is sticking with Tua Tagovailoa despite concussion concerns. If he plays well and stays healthy in 2023, he will be in line to continue as its QB1.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is set at quarterback for years to come with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy under contract. Purdy already proved himself by leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game last season, and if he struggles, the team would likely be comfortable turning to Lance.

Atlanta and Las Vegas are much more reasonable destinations, though it's also possible both franchises will fill the quarterback position via the draft or free agency this offseason.

The Falcons already have Desmond Ridder after selecting him in the third round of the 2022 draft, though he's unproven. The Raiders, meanwhile, have only Jarrett Stidham after cutting ties with Derek Carr.

Williams, 21, had an impressive sophomore season at USC in 2022 after beginning his college career at Oklahoma. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions in 14 games in addition to rushing for 382 yards and 10 scores.

If he follows that up with a similar performance, he will surely be a lock to be selected No. 1 overall.

Aside from Williams, Texas' Quinn Ewers, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Arkansas' KJ Jefferson could be among the top signal-callers available in 2024.