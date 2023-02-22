Jake Paul Says He's Going to Retire Tommy Fury During Fight in NSFW Video

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jake Paul isn't looking to just knock out Tommy Fury when the two step into the ring Sunday in Saudi Arabia. He's looking to end the 23-year-old's boxing career.

In a profanity-laced video captioned "Dear Tommy..." posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Paul promised to "decapitate" Fury, predicting their bout won't last more than four rounds:

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it. You're going to be retired from boxing after this. You're going to be disowned by your family. ... I'm coming to take your f--king head off. Decapitate you. I'm a mean, angry person deep down. I'm going to take out all of it on your f--king face, and there's nothing you can do to f--king beat me. I'm built different. I want this more than you."

Fury made similar comments about Paul earlier this week, saying, "When I'm done, this guy will never box ever again," per MMA Junkie's Simon Samano.

After two unsuccessful attempts to line up a fight, Paul vs. Fury has been a long time coming.

The fight was initially scheduled for December 2021, but it was called off when Fury was dealing with medical issues. They two tried to set up another fight in August 2022, but Fury said his visa was denied and he couldn't travel to the United States.

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, made his debut in 2020 with a win over AnEsonGib. He holds a 6-0 record with four knockout victories and wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren and Nate Robinson.

Fury boasts an 8-0 record with four knockouts and wins over Jevgenijs Andrejevs, Callum Ide, Przemyslaw Binienda, Genadij Krajevskij, Scott Williams, Jordan Grant, Anthony Taylor and Daniel Bocianski.