Video Released of NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons' Physical Altercation in Vegas

One week after four people, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, were indicted by a grand injury for allegedly assaulting a man at a Las Vegas night club in 2022, surveillance footage of the incident has been released.

In the footage obtained by 8 News NOW in Las Vegas, a group of people are shown punching and kicking a man in the hallway of the club.

Per David Charns of 8NewsNow.com, grand jury documents said the four men left the club in a limo and Kamara told the group he "connected with the [expletive]'s jaw so hard."

Kamara, Lammons and two other men were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm by a grand jury on Feb. 16.

When the indictment was announced, Kamara's attorneys, Drew Findling, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said in a statement their client intends to contest the charges.

The assault occurred on Feb. 5, 2022, when Kamara was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. He was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police the next day and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said league officials were informed Kamara was a suspect in battery investigation before the Pro Bowl, but they didn't question him or arrest him until after the game ended.

Darnell Greene Jr., the victim, filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Kamara in Orleans Civil District Court in October. He said he sustained injuries to his neck, back, shoulder, knees, face and suffered an orbital bone fracture.

According to court documents obtained by Charns, Las Vegas Metro police identified the men allegedly involved in the beating by looking at a copy of Kamara's VIP receipt from the nightclub.

Charns noted the indictment will move the case to Las Vegas district court on March 2.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in August the NFL was going to investigate the situation with Kamara, but any potential discipline might take awhile because it usually doesn't act until after the legal process is completed.

Kamara wasn't fined or suspended by the league during the 2022 season. He appeared in 15 games for the Saints.