    Eagles Rumors: Jim Leonhard, PHI 'Mutually Decided' to End DC Candidacy

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wisconsin Badgers defensive coach Jim Leonhard during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Badgers defeated the Eagles 34-7. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Jim Leonhard and the Philadelphia Eagles "mutually decided" to remove him from their list of defensive coordinator candidates, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    Fowler reported Monday that Leonhard had interviewed with the Eagles, who are looking to replace Jonathan Gannon.

