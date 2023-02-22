X

    Alex Ovechkin Returns to Capitals After Death of His Father; Missed Last 4 Games

    Erin WalshFebruary 22, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates before the game against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on February 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has returned from Russia and is back on the ice with his teammates for an optional practice following the death of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin, on Feb. 15.

    Ovechkin, who had been on a leave of absence since Feb. 14, has missed Washington's last four games. His status for Thursday's game against the Anaheim Ducks is unclear.

    Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL

    Alex Ovechkin back on the ice for Capitals practice today <a href="https://t.co/KSg0VtKGUl">pic.twitter.com/KSg0VtKGUl</a>

