Alex Ovechkin Returns to Capitals After Death of His Father; Missed Last 4 Games

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has returned from Russia and is back on the ice with his teammates for an optional practice following the death of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin, on Feb. 15.

Ovechkin, who had been on a leave of absence since Feb. 14, has missed Washington's last four games. His status for Thursday's game against the Anaheim Ducks is unclear.

