Buddy Hield Defends Clippers' Russell Westbrook: 'People Give Him a Lot of Crap'

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook may have lost the faith of many fans, but he still has believers around the NBA.

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield defended Westbrook, saying he's the player besides himself he'd most want to see win a ring.

"Good dude, man. Lotta people give him a lot of crap," Hield told Joe Vardon, Law Murray, and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic. "He's a Hall of Famer. He doesn't get the credit he deserves. A great dude and you can hear the way his teammates talk about him. The way the media portrays him isn't accurate."

Westbrook is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers after the All-Star break, his fifth team in as many seasons. He spent the first half of the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, adjusting to a sixth-man role for the first time in his career.

While the former league MVP embraced a role he previously scoffed at, he remained unable to mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz at the deadline, having to give up a future first-round pick in the process to help better fit their roster around the two stars.

Utah and Westbrook have since reached a buyout agreement that will allow him to sign with the rival Clippers and set the stage for a potential playoff matchup.

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season with the Lakers.