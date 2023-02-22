X

    Buddy Hield Defends Clippers' Russell Westbrook: 'People Give Him a Lot of Crap'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 4: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook may have lost the faith of many fans, but he still has believers around the NBA.

    Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield defended Westbrook, saying he's the player besides himself he'd most want to see win a ring.

    "Good dude, man. Lotta people give him a lot of crap," Hield told Joe Vardon, Law Murray, and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic. "He's a Hall of Famer. He doesn't get the credit he deserves. A great dude and you can hear the way his teammates talk about him. The way the media portrays him isn't accurate."

    Westbrook is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers after the All-Star break, his fifth team in as many seasons. He spent the first half of the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, adjusting to a sixth-man role for the first time in his career.

    While the former league MVP embraced a role he previously scoffed at, he remained unable to mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz at the deadline, having to give up a future first-round pick in the process to help better fit their roster around the two stars.

    Utah and Westbrook have since reached a buyout agreement that will allow him to sign with the rival Clippers and set the stage for a potential playoff matchup.

    Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds this season with the Lakers.

