Roman Reigns Defeats Cody Rhodes, Retains WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns extended his historic near-950-day run as world champion by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes looked like he had the match won, but Solo Sikoa hit him with a Samoan Spike while Paul Heyman distracted the referee, allowing Reigns to hit the Spear and score the pin.

Earlier in the contest, The Usos also attempted to interfere on behalf of their cousin while the match official was injured, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to the aid of Rhodes.

However, it was all to no avail as Reigns secured the victory following Sikoa's interference.

After leaving WWE for several years and playing a pivotal role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes returned to the company one year ago as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of Raw, Rhodes made his intentions for returning clear, saying he wanted to do the one thing his late Hall of Fame father Dusty Rhodes never did: Win the WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare's pursuit of that goal hit a speed bump in June when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, landing him on the shelf for nearly eight months.

Rhodes returned in time for the Royal Rumble in January, though, and won the men's match from the No. 30 spot, securing his place in the WrestleMania main event.

At the same time, Reigns was cementing his status as one of the greatest world champions in WWE history by successfully defending his titles against Owens at the January pay-per-view.

When Zayn turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble rather than attacking longtime friend KO, Reigns found himself in a massive battle at Elimination Chamber on February 18.

Although the former Honorary Uce came close on several occasions to beating Reigns in the main event of the PPV in his hometown of Montréal, The Tribal Chief again found a way to prevail.

With that victory, Reigns locked himself into the main event of WrestleMania in a highly anticipated match against Rhodes.

Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, tried to get inside The American Nightmare's head and throw him off his game during the build toward The Show of Shows, but Rhodes shook it off and made the world title his sole focus.

Despite that, Reigns succeeded once again at WrestleMania and took a huge step toward extending his world title run to 1,000 days.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.