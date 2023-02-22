X

    NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Magic 'to Talk Some Serious Money' in Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on February 14, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic are reportedly expected to heavily pursue Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet in free agency this summer.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said the Raptors will be "willing to talk some serious money" with VanVleet when he hits the open market.

    The Raptors guard has a $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season but is widely expected to opt out of the final year of his deal.

    After spending most of his career on consistent playoff teams, VanVleet's final year before free agency has not gone swimmingly. Toronto sits at 28-31 coming out of the All-Star break, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

    "It's time to work," VanVleet told reporters. "We've got a lot of work in front of us, so I'm excited to be back, I think we feel good about where we're at and the challenge in front of us."

    VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Those numbers are slightly down from a year ago, but VanVleet had three 30-point games in February before hitting the break.

    The Magic have built a talented young roster but are lacking for primary ball-handling. VanVleet could help bring some structure to the Orlando offense that has not quite been found with Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony leading the charge.

    NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Magic 'to Talk Some Serious Money' in Free Agency
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon