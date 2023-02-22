Patriots' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Set Number: X164272 TK1

The New England Patriots must center their offseason plan on giving Mac Jones more help.

They are in danger of falling further behind the Miami Dolphins and having the New York Jets catch up to them in the AFC East if they don't put together the right set of targets for the third-year quarterback.

Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are set to hit the free-agent market at wide receiver, as are running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

New England has a clear-cut answer at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson starting and Kevin Harris likely moving up to the backup spot, but there are plenty of unknowns on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

The holes aren't just exclusive to the offense. The Patriots need to work on their defense, especially at cornerback, where three players are set to hit free agency.

A bad offseason is not acceptable in the current state of the AFC East and the entire conference. The Patriots could be one or two bad moves away from the bottom of the division given how consistent the Buffalo Bills have been and how aggressive Miami and New York can be in the offseason markets.