49ers' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a familiar offseason question hovering over them.

They appear to have a clear answer at quarterback after Brock Purdy's success in the second half of the 2022 season, but he isn't the only young signal-caller on the roster.

Injuries and Jimmy Garoppolo's play in previous seasons have kept Trey Lance from making a significant impression on the coaching staff.

Purdy's UCL injury may complicate the clarity at the position in the months leading up to the start of the 2023 regular season.

San Francisco has some other key issues to address in the coming months to ensure its quarterback is protected properly.

The 49ers have four offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. Mike McGlinchey is the most notable player in that group.

The NFC West side needs to keep the stability on the offensive line for its best shot at returning to the NFC Championship Game.