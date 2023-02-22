49ers' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 22, 2023
49ers' Biggest Keys To Having Successful NFL Offseason
The San Francisco 49ers have a familiar offseason question hovering over them.
They appear to have a clear answer at quarterback after Brock Purdy's success in the second half of the 2022 season, but he isn't the only young signal-caller on the roster.
Injuries and Jimmy Garoppolo's play in previous seasons have kept Trey Lance from making a significant impression on the coaching staff.
Purdy's UCL injury may complicate the clarity at the position in the months leading up to the start of the 2023 regular season.
San Francisco has some other key issues to address in the coming months to ensure its quarterback is protected properly.
The 49ers have four offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. Mike McGlinchey is the most notable player in that group.
The NFC West side needs to keep the stability on the offensive line for its best shot at returning to the NFC Championship Game.
100 Percent Clarity at Quarterback
Until Purdy's injury in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers had clarity as to which quarterback should start the 2023 season on top of the depth chart.
However, the team now has two young quarterbacks on its roster recovering from long-term injuries.
There should be no chance of re-signing Garoppolo, who is a free agent, so San Francisco needs to have a clear answer entering training camp.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Purdy's impending surgery will be postponed because of inflammation in his elbow, though he should be ready for the 2023 season.
As long as the 23-year-old progresses well in his recovery, the 49ers should consider him as the starter because of the performances he put in at the end of the regular season and in the playoffs.
San Francisco needs to declare Purdy as its starter so that questions about the position do not persist heading into training camp.
Solidify the Offensive Line
San Francisco should look to build continuity on the offensive line by bringing back as many of its free agents in the unit as possible.
Mike McGlinchey is the big-ticket name of the quartet set to hit the market, and he will have many suitors after him.
Orlando Brown will be the top free-agent target among offensive tackles across the NFL, but McGlinchey could be a solid pickup for any team that can't land the Kansas City Chiefs player.
The 49ers should do their best to keep the 28-year-old as one of the anchors on their offensive line.
Jake Brendel, Daniel Brunskill and Colton McKivitz are also in need of new contracts. Brendel and Brunskill are unrestricted free agents while McKivitz is a restricted free agent.
San Francisco can bring one or two of those players back to support McGlinchey and provide some stability on the interior.
The 49ers need that continuity more than other teams because of the unique rushing scheme employed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Any new signings or draft picks they bring in could take longer to adapt to the system than players who have been inside of it in previous seasons.
If San Francisco can't bring back McGlinchey, it should look to find a prospect or two with one of its 11 draft picks.
If the 49ers like someone enough, they could package one or two of their picks from the third round and beyond to move into the back end of the first round to bring in a better-quality player to replace the Notre Dame product.
Bolster Defensive Depth
New 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks inherits a unit led by stars such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga.
The NFC West champion has top-tier players at its positions at each level of defense, but it needs to add more depth around them.
Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu—who were second and third, respectively, behind Bosa on the team's sack chart—are set to hit free agency, as are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett.
San Francisco does not need to re-sign most of its defensive depth if it trusts its scouting department to find the right fits in the final four rounds of the draft.
Warner, Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Deommodore Lenoir, Elijah Mitchell and Jauan Jennings are among the draft gems the 49ers have found in the last five drafts.
San Francisco's scouting staff can find some diamonds in the 2023 draft class to fit the strengths that Wilks wants to see in his players.
The Niners must build more depth around their stars in order to keep their place on top of the NFC West and challenge to be the top team in the conference.