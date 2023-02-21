LIV's Dustin Johnson, Adidas Mutually End Apparel Contract After 15 Years

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Two-time major champion and LIV golfer Dustin Johnson and Adidas have mutually parted ways after a relationship that spanned over 15 years.

Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart released a statement to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on the matter.

"We've mutually agreed to part ways with long-time Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson. For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We've had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history -- all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward."

A source told Schlabach that Johnson and Adidas went through an "amicable separation" and that Johnson is looking to grow his 4Aces brand. Johnson just captained 4Aces GC to the first-ever LIV Golf Team Championship.

"As good as the relationship with Adidas has been, it just didn't fit in his plans," a source told Schlabach. "A major part of starting a team is establishing a brand identity and building that brand. The primary asset is the shirt."

Per Schlabach, Johnson is an equity owner of the 4Aces brand, and there are plans to sell sponsorship space on the shirts as part of LIV Golf League's sponsorship model.

"They want the entire shirt," the source said. "DJ needed a clean break to start his team. He's grateful to Adidas for letting him out of the deal."

LIV Golf, a startup financially backed by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, began play in 2022. Johnson was one of the first big names to jump from the PGA Tour, and he now runs a 4Aces GC team that also includes Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein.

Elsewhere, Adidas chose not to renew its relationship with LIV golfer Sergio Garcia on their terms, per a source to Schlabach. The apparel company still sponsors LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann, who captains Torque GC.