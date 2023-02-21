X

    Woj: Quin Snyder Likely Top Candidate for Hawks Job; Warriors' Kenny Atkinson Linked

    Erin WalshFebruary 21, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 23: Head Coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday and will enter a wide-ranging head coaching search, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is expected to be a top candidate for Atlanta's head coaching vacancy, Wojnarowski added. Other candidates are expected to include Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

