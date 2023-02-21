Woj: Quin Snyder Likely Top Candidate for Hawks Job; Warriors' Kenny Atkinson Linked

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday and will enter a wide-ranging head coaching search, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is expected to be a top candidate for Atlanta's head coaching vacancy, Wojnarowski added. Other candidates are expected to include Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.