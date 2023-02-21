Report: Giannis Considered 'Day-to-Day' with Wrist Injury; Bucks Remain Optimistic

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly avoided a serious injury to his right wrist in a Feb. 16 win over the Chicago Bulls, but he's still expected to miss some time.

Antetokounmpo is considered "day-to-day" and the Bucks are optimistic that his absence won't be long, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday on NBA Today.

