    Report: Giannis Considered 'Day-to-Day' with Wrist Injury; Bucks Remain Optimistic

    Erin WalshFebruary 21, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after injuring his right wrist against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly avoided a serious injury to his right wrist in a Feb. 16 win over the Chicago Bulls, but he's still expected to miss some time.

    Antetokounmpo is considered "day-to-day" and the Bucks are optimistic that his absence won't be long, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday on NBA Today.

