The Toughest Franchise-Tag Decisions Heading into 2023 NFL Free Agency

Rob Carr/Getty Images

You'd think the Baltimore Ravens tagging Lamar Jackson would be inevitable. After all, we're talking about a 26-year-old quarterback with an MVP on his resume. And while the team is still extremely likely to tag Jackson for now, the water's a little murky here.

Jackson has failed to complete each of the last two seasons because of injuries. There was speculation he played his sprained PCL extra safe with his financial future in limbo down the stretch in 2022, but GM Eric DeCosta denied those rumors during his end-of-season press conference.

Nonetheless, contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson, who does not have a traditional agent, have seemingly gone nowhere, and it's unclear how he'll react to being slapped with the tag.

But the only way the Ravens can really get anything out of Jackson in a trade is by tagging him. The big question now is whether they'll use the non-exclusive tag worth $32.4 million or the exclusive tag, which could be valued above $40 million.

The former would enable opponents to sign Jackson to an offer sheet that could, in theory, be hard for Baltimore to match in order to keep him. Otherwise, they could lose him for the price of two first-round picks. The latter would remove him from the market entirely but would obviously be more costly and would almost definitely make negotiations tougher on the team.

Regardless, we're in for some drama.