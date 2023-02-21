Jamaal Charles, NFL Fans Take Issue with LeSean McCoy's Criticism of Eric Bieniemy

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs star Jamaal Charles was among those who came to the defense of Eric Bieniemy after six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy questioned Bieniemy's suitability as an NFL head coach.

On Monday's edition of Speak, McCoy argued the 53-year-old hasn't shown enough to warrant getting a head coaching opportunity:

McCoy's viewpoint isn't widely shared on social media (Warning: Profanity):

McCoy played under Bieniemy for one season in 2019, so he does have some firsthand experience with the highly regarded coordinator.

That was also Bieniemy's second year as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. It stands to reason he has evolved as a coach since then.

In addition, isolating one player's thoughts on a coach to make broad judgments is always unfair because they may not reflect the majority opinion. Charles' response was a perfect example of that.

Bieniemy's decision to join the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator for many felt deflating. It was a lateral move in his career, and other high-level assistants with his resume haven't had to wait nearly as long to get hired as a head coach in the NFL.

Going to Washington at least provides him with an opportunity to silence the skeptics who continue to say he succeeded in Kansas City thanks in large part to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.