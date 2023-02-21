X

    Jamaal Charles, NFL Fans Take Issue with LeSean McCoy's Criticism of Eric Bieniemy

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 21, 2023

    September 13, 2015: Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) during the Chiefs at Texans game at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Kansas City Chiefs star Jamaal Charles was among those who came to the defense of Eric Bieniemy after six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy questioned Bieniemy's suitability as an NFL head coach.

    On Monday's edition of Speak, McCoy argued the 53-year-old hasn't shown enough to warrant getting a head coaching opportunity:

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    I wish him WELL but Washington don't let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y'all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven't seen or WITNESSED it … <a href="https://t.co/Qtaes1irnx">pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx</a>

    McCoy's viewpoint isn't widely shared on social media (Warning: Profanity):

    Jamaal Charles @jamaalcharles

    I have to disagree with you Shady. Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach. <a href="https://t.co/P5Tym1BBd4">https://t.co/P5Tym1BBd4</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball 😂

    Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era

    Man you fucked up with it. <a href="https://t.co/r6SOTfFpre">https://t.co/r6SOTfFpre</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Shady basically like Ima make sure people keep knowing why Eric Bieniemy is not a good coach smh.

    SPORTS REPORTS @ChaseBarnes26

    Shady still mad that Bieniemy didn't use him while he was on the team in 2019 <a href="https://t.co/Ebu4ng9Lan">https://t.co/Ebu4ng9Lan</a>

    EJ Stewart @EJ_Stewart

    I hate this from Shady, who I like a lot. Even if we take everything he's saying at face value (which I don't), all the things he is mentioning have not stopped other candidates from getting coaching opportunities. We only move the goal post for Bieniemy <a href="https://t.co/f3keNBUmlv">https://t.co/f3keNBUmlv</a>

    mike taddow @MikeTaddow

    that shady mccoy video discussing his views on eric bieniemy as a coach is so nasty

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    When LeSean McCoy came for EB the first time, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> TE Travis Kelce had this response: <a href="https://t.co/FA9G0WpzYm">https://t.co/FA9G0WpzYm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3DmksHLcrv">pic.twitter.com/3DmksHLcrv</a>

    Shane Haff @HAFFnHAFF_TPL

    Idk what happened between McCoy and Bieniemy when he was in KC but this isn't the first time McCoy has ripped him publicly and other Chiefs players have come out in support of Bieniemy. <a href="https://t.co/lPuuQmkkAu">https://t.co/lPuuQmkkAu</a>

    McCoy played under Bieniemy for one season in 2019, so he does have some firsthand experience with the highly regarded coordinator.

    That was also Bieniemy's second year as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. It stands to reason he has evolved as a coach since then.

    In addition, isolating one player's thoughts on a coach to make broad judgments is always unfair because they may not reflect the majority opinion. Charles' response was a perfect example of that.

    Bieniemy's decision to join the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator for many felt deflating. It was a lateral move in his career, and other high-level assistants with his resume haven't had to wait nearly as long to get hired as a head coach in the NFL.

    Going to Washington at least provides him with an opportunity to silence the skeptics who continue to say he succeeded in Kansas City thanks in large part to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

