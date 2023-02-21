NFL Rumors: 'No Indication' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Made Progress on New Contract

G Fiume/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs a new contract this winter, as he's set to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 15, but negotiations between the two sides don't appear to be going well.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported Tuesday on SportsCenter that there has been "no indication" the two sides have made "any kind of progress in contract talks."

Last month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that the franchise planned to resume contract negotiations with Jackson with the intention of signing him to a long-term deal.

"It certainly takes two to tango, but I think Lamar and I have a great relationship," DeCosta said. "I told Lamar, 'This thing has been a burden for both of us.' But when it's over, we're all going to feel like a million bucks."

While it doesn't appear the Ravens and Jackson have made any progress on a new deal since then, Baltimore can place the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on the veteran signal-caller, which would give it the opportunity to match any offer he might receive from other clubs.

The Ravens could also place the $45.2 million exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he wouldn't be able to negotiate with other teams. The franchise-tag window opened on Tuesday.

Jackson has played an integral role in Baltimore's success since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Louisville. Over his five seasons with the Ravens, he has earned an NFL MVP award, an Offensive Player of the Year award, two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro.

Additionally, the Ravens have made the postseason in four of Jackson's five seasons and have won two AFC North titles.

Because of his success, Jackson is due for a significant deal that will put him among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. Kyler Murray (five years, $230.5 million), Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million), Patrick Mahomes (10 years, $450 million) and Josh Allen (six years, $258 million) are among the league's highest-paid signal-callers.

If the Ravens were to move on from Jackson, it's unclear who they might target to fill the position. However, veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr are among those expected to be available this winter, though they may not be an upgrade over Jackson.