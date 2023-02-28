Trish Stratus Helps Becky Lynch, Lita Win WWE Women's Tag Titles vs. Damage CTRL

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Monday night's episode of Raw to become the new WWE women's tag team champions.

The win came in part because of some help from Trish Stratus:

During a steel cage match between Lynch and Damage CTRL leader Bayley on the Feb. 6 edition of Raw, Lita made an unexpected appearance to prevent Sky and Kai from interfering on The Role Model's behalf.

The Man won the match thanks to the WWE Hall of Famer's help, setting the stage for former rivals to join forces and form a tag team.

On last week's episode of Raw, Bayley hosted a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment celebrating the fact that Sky and Kai had held the women's tag titles for over 100 days.

They were interrupted by Lynch and Lita, who challenged Damage CTRL to a title match the following week. While Sky and Kai were hesitant to accept, Bayley grew frustrated and agreed to put the titles on the line.

Lynch and Bayley have been at odds for the past few months, and while The Man initially had to go into battle on her own, the arrival of Lita came close to evening the odds and helped pose a true threat to Damage CTRL.

Entering Monday's match, there was a great deal of speculation about what could happen due to the uncertainty of the direction of Lynch and Bayley at WrestleMania 39.

There had been rumors of Stratus showing up to completely neutralize Damage CTRL and potentially set the stage for a six-woman tag team match at The Show of Shows.

Additionally, there has been talk about Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler interjecting themselves into the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene.

With their win, Lynch and Lita are both tag team champions for the first time in their respective careers, and the door is open for them to continue their rivalry with Damage CTRL or possibly pivot to the former UFC stars.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.