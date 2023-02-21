Suns' Mat Ishbia on Kevin Durant Trade: 'I Don't Look at It as a Risk at All'

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns governor Mat Ishbia is very optimistic about the team following the addition of Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Ishbia explained why he thinks "there is no risk" in adding the two-time NBA Finals MVP:

"I don't look at it as a risk at all. I look at it as a vision and a decision. And you go with your decisions and you run with it. It doesn't mean everything's going to work out or that we're going to win multiple championships and you know it was right. You have to play the games.

"However I don't look at it like a risk at all. I know what the vision is. I'm going to own this team for 50 years, so like zero [risk]. I don't need to come in and win in the first year. But at the same time, there's nothing in my life that I don't want to win at. We're going to try to win everything we do. And so I don't look at it as risk at all. Everyone can say what they want to say. If something happened and we didn't win, it was still the right thing. You make the decision with the best available information you have at the time, you make the decision and then you run with it and you try to make it work."

The Durant deal seemed to come about quickly ahead of the trade deadline. Ishbia took over the Suns on Feb. 7 after being approved in a vote by the NBA board of governors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 13-time All-Star and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, told Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks that Durant preferred a trade to Phoenix.

The meeting came in the wake of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks.

When Durant was dealt Feb. 9, it turned into a four-team deal with the Suns, Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. Phoenix received Durant and T.J. Warren, while Brooklyn picked up Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Juan Pablo Vaulet, four first-round picks, two second-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

According to Wojnarowski, Ishbia hoped to keep Bridges out of the trade. It's understandable from his perspective because the Suns now have a lack of depth as they pursue a championship.

There is potentially a high level of volatility for the Suns, both for the rest of this season and going forward. Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have missed significant time this season with injuries.

Durant hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 8 because of a sprained right MCL. His return date has not yet been determined, though he told reporters Sunday that the knee "feels solid."

If one of the Suns' four top stars—Durant, Booker, Paul or Deandre Ayton—gets hurt, they will struggle to replace their production.

Paul will turn 38 on May 6. Durant is 34 and has missed at least 19 games in four consecutive seasons. Booker is averaging 26.6 points per game, and Ayton posts 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Still, Ishbia's assessment that there was no risk is correct because when you have a chance to acquire a player of Durant's ability, you should take it every time. But the clock is ticking on how long this group can play at a high level.