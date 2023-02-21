Nets' Cam Thomas Files for 'Ain't Sh*t Funny' Trademark for Use on Clothing

Nets' Cam Thomas Files for 'Ain't Sh*t Funny' Trademark for Use on ClothingFebruary 21, 2023
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has filed a trademark for the phrase "ain't sh*t funny," per Nets Daily:
Thomas first uttered the words when he was asked why he doesn't smile.
The 21-year-old Thomas shined in early February when he scored 44, 47 and 43 points in back-to-back-to-back games. He's averaged 26.0 points in his last nine contests.
The former LSU star now has a chance to steal the spotlight moving forward after the Nets traded superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he'll be back on the court Friday at the Chicago Bulls.