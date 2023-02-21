X

    Nets' Cam Thomas Files for 'Ain't Sh*t Funny' Trademark for Use on Clothing

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 21, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on February 15, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has filed a trademark for the phrase "ain't sh*t funny," per Nets Daily:

    NetsDaily @NetsDaily

    In case you were wondering, Cam Thomas has officially filed for a trademark on "Ain't Sh*t Funny." He filed the day after his third 40-piece. He's already marketing the gear. Good for him. <a href="https://t.co/5IlMSuAnBT">pic.twitter.com/5IlMSuAnBT</a>

    Thomas first uttered the words when he was asked why he doesn't smile.

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Cam Thomas explains why he never smiles <br><br>"Ain't shit funny." <br><br>(Via <a href="https://twitter.com/ScoopB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScoopB</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/3eetbo5SLi">pic.twitter.com/3eetbo5SLi</a>

    The 21-year-old Thomas shined in early February when he scored 44, 47 and 43 points in back-to-back-to-back games. He's averaged 26.0 points in his last nine contests.

    The former LSU star now has a chance to steal the spotlight moving forward after the Nets traded superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he'll be back on the court Friday at the Chicago Bulls.